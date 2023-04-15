Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.80.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$60.49 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,064. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

