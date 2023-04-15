Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of TSUKY stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

