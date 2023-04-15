Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $177.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

