Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 2,408,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,233.0 days.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

