TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TA. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 0.4 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100,762 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

