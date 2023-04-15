Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.15. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 69,523 shares traded.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

