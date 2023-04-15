Truist Financial Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

