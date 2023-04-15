Truist Financial Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $45.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,500 shares of company stock worth $9,029,800. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.