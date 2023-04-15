Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

