Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 2,292,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.