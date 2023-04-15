Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

