Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.55.
About Tsingtao Brewery
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.