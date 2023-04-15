TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,520 ($18.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. TUI has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

