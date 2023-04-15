TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TUI from GBX 156 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. TUI has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

