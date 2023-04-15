TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. TXO Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

