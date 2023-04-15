Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 350.3% in March

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 350.3% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 689.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Uni-Select to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Uni-Select Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $34.52 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Sélect, Inc engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts and automotive refinish and industrial coatings. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, GSF Car Parts UK, and Corporate Office and Others. The FinishMaster US segment offers refinish and industrial coatings and related products.

