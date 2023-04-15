United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.97.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

