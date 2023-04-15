United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Down 27.8%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 7,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

United States Basketball League Trading Down 81.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

About United States Basketball League

United States Basketball League, Inc is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

