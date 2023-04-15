UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.12. The company has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.