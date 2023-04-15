Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

