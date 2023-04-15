Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 6.7%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Urbanfund Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89.

About Urbanfund

(Get Rating)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.