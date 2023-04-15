US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 373.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 32.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 456,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 121.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 360,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

