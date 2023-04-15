V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

