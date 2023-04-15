VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

