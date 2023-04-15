Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

