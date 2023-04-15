Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.27

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and traded as high as $46.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.71, with a volume of 958,895 shares.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.