Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,307. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

