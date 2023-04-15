Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.84. 372,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,266. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

