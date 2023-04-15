Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 206.2% in March

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vidrala from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Friday. Vidrala has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$84.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.