View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 3.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 404,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 899,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

View Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. View had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 332.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of View

About View

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

