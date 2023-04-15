View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 3.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 404,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 899,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. View had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 332.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
