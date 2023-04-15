Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as low as $21.53. Village Super Market shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 20,107 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $257,259.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,604.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,897 shares of company stock valued at $426,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.68% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

