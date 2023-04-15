Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.
NYSE ACV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,615. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
