Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ACV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,615. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

