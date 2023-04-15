Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE VTLE opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

