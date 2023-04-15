VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 67.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 566,745 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.97. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

