VVS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.22 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $123.22 million and approximately $891,676.70 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,498,697,002,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,265,358,650,659 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

