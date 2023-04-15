Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

