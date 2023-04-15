Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $59.71 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.