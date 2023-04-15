Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.7% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.