Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

