Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

