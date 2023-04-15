Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

