Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,415,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.