West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $363.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.59 and a 200 day moving average of $269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $382.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.