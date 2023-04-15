Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,588 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.