Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.41. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Insider Activity

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$52,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

