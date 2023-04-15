WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.16

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.16 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.24 ($0.35). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.43 ($0.35), with a volume of 85,399 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 209,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,752,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,832,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 169,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

