Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cormark cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49.

Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

