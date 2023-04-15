Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23. 1,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 47,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Zhongchao Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.