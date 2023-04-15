Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70.
Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
