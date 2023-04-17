14,362 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

