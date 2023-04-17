16,423 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 451,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,113. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

